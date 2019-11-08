|
Ruth A. Saragusa Ruth Ann Saragusa 75, died on November 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 11, 1944 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the daughter of Clarence and Evelyn Jacobs Lincoln. She graduated from Shawnee Mission North in 1962. Ruth was employed with Social Security as a Claims Authorizer for 30 plus years. Ruth married Dennis Saragusa and they were married for 35 years and he died in 2012. Ruth had many interests she loved automobiles and enjoyed her PT Cruiser; she had an interest in growing succulent plants. She enjoyed wind chimes and she had many on her patio. Ruth enjoyed traveling and going to Vegas and when the casinos came to the Kansas City area, she and her husband enjoyed spending their time there at the casino's. After the death of her husband she spent her time going to the city markets where was known by the vendors and they would hold back some of their product before sell out so Ruth would be able to purchase what she wanted. Ruth lived close to an elementary school and loved to watch the kids play in the school yard. Ruth also enjoyed watching birds. Ruth had a love for music and enjoyed playing the piano that her brother C.R. Lincoln gave her. She is survived by her dog Dolly a brother C.R. Lincoln and a nephew Richard Lincoln. Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30pm at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and the funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm. Burial will be held in Johnson County Memorial Gardens.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2019