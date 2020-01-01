|
Ruth Ann Schloemer Ruth Ann Hall Schloemer, 85, Overland Park, KS passed away December 28, 2019. She had lived in the city 53 years. She loved her many flowers. She was born in Kansas City Mo. She initially attended a one room school in Higginsville, Mo later returning to Kansas City, Mo. She graduated Southeast High in 1952 and went to work for Hallmark Greeting Cards until marriage. On Oct. 4, 1953, she married Thomas D. Schloemer, Rolla, MO who preceded her in death in 1983. She then worked at Ryan's restaurant, Lenexa KS until retiring in 1996. Surviving her are sons: Albert V., Pittsburg, PA, David E. Overland Park, KS, and daughter Joanna L. Grayham, Overland Park, KS, granddaughters: Patricia E Merriman, Pittsburg, PA, Hilary A. Schloemer, Jonesboro, AR, grandsons: Russell E. Schloemer, Jonesboro, AR, Jonathan S. Schloemer, Overland Park, KS, great grandson Tony Handa, PA, great granddaughter, Evelyn Merriman, PA and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2019 at the Overland Park Funeral Chapel, 8201 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS. Visitation . Graveside services will be held at 11AM, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Overland Park Christian Church, 7600 W 75th St., Overland Park, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020