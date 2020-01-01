Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overland Park Funeral Chapel
8201 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 648-6224
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
Overland Park Funeral Chapel
8201 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66204
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Leavenworth National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Schloemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Schloemer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann Schloemer Obituary
Ruth Ann Schloemer Ruth Ann Hall Schloemer, 85, Overland Park, KS passed away December 28, 2019. She had lived in the city 53 years. She loved her many flowers. She was born in Kansas City Mo. She initially attended a one room school in Higginsville, Mo later returning to Kansas City, Mo. She graduated Southeast High in 1952 and went to work for Hallmark Greeting Cards until marriage. On Oct. 4, 1953, she married Thomas D. Schloemer, Rolla, MO who preceded her in death in 1983. She then worked at Ryan's restaurant, Lenexa KS until retiring in 1996. Surviving her are sons: Albert V., Pittsburg, PA, David E. Overland Park, KS, and daughter Joanna L. Grayham, Overland Park, KS, granddaughters: Patricia E Merriman, Pittsburg, PA, Hilary A. Schloemer, Jonesboro, AR, grandsons: Russell E. Schloemer, Jonesboro, AR, Jonathan S. Schloemer, Overland Park, KS, great grandson Tony Handa, PA, great granddaughter, Evelyn Merriman, PA and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2019 at the Overland Park Funeral Chapel, 8201 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS. Visitation . Graveside services will be held at 11AM, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Overland Park Christian Church, 7600 W 75th St., Overland Park, KS.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overland Park Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -