Ruth Ann Wells Obituary
Ruth Ann Wells Ruth Ann (Freddie) Wells, 70, of Albany, Missouri, passed away May 23, 2019. Survivors: sons, Gordon Wells, St. Joseph, MO; Alexander (Melissa) Wells, Olathe, KS; grandson, Sebastian Wells; brothers, David Duvall; Lonnie (Deborah) Duvall; sister, Helen Neese; nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 1:00 PM Saturday, June 1 at the First Presbyterian Church, Albany with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends 6:00 8:00 PM Friday evening at the Roberson-Polley Chapel in Albany where friends may call anytime after 2:00 PM Friday. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2019
