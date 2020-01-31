|
Ruth Augusta Ann Reimer Hensiek Ruth Augusta Ann Reimer Hensiek, age 90, of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Carroll House in Carrollton, Missouri. Ruth was born April 23, 1929, in Carroll County at the family home, the daughter of Henry and Augusta Ann (Brockmeier) Reimer. On November 2, 1947 she was united in marriage to Valjean Hensiek at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Carrollton, where both were members. To this union they were blessed with two sons, Jim Hensiek and wife Pat of Lee's Summit and Dennis Hensiek and wife Kim of Carrollton; four grandchildren: Angela Clayton and husband Jay of Flower Mound, Texas, Jeffrey Hensiek and wife Angela of Arvada, Colorado, Todd Hensiek of Carrollton and Jacob Hensiek and wife Ashley of Lee's Summit; and five great-grandchildren: Lukas and Ava Clayton, Emily and Lillian Hensiek and Hali Young-Bequette. She is also survived by Peggy Irene Reimer, a very special sister-in-law of Overland Park, Kansas and nephew Wayne Wellman of Raytown. She was honored to have been a baptismal sponsor of niece Susanne (Reimer) Fey of St. Louis and nephew Fredrick Reimer of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Nancy (Warren) Sanders of Carrollton. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Valjean; her brother, Clarence Reimer and her parents. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 402 South Folger in Carrollton with funeral services beginning at 2:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 31, 2020