Ruth Arlene Berger Ruth Arlene Berger 88, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5 at 10:30 a.m. at The Louis Memorial Chapel, with burial immediately following at Mount Carmel Cemetery. The family will then receive condolences at a reception following the graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Leawood Town Village, 4400 W. 115th Street, Leawood, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Planned Parenthood or the Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care in Ruth's memory. Full obituary may be read at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 3, 2019
