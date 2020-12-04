1/1
Ruth Catherine Bertsch Glatt
1929 - 2020
Ruth Catherine Bertsch Glatt
November 28, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Ruth Glatt, 91, Overland Park, KS, died on November 28, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1929 in rural Carlton, Kansas to Christian and Lena Bertsch, German immigrants who raised Ruth on their wheat farm with older sister Marie and younger sister Elisabeth.
She received her primary schooling at Scotia, a nearby one-room school. She graduated from Chapman High School and then from the University of Kansas School of Nursing in 1951 where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Her professional career included one year of acute care nursing in Chicago, Abilene KS Memorial Hospital, school nursing in the Chapman KS School District, and Trinity Lutheran Hospital in Kansas City.
She married Paul Glatt in 1953, a K-State graduate and farmer near Enterprise, KS. Their three children are Susan (Denny Aguiar), Leawood, KS; Christopher (Kate), Overland Park, KS; and Mark (Edi Stieb), Rosenheim, Germany. Paul preceded her in death in 1968.
Ruth's interests were many. She was an avid Jayhawk and an accomplished pianist who gave a living room recital for her 80th birthday. She loved riding her bike, riding every day into her late 80's. She rode in Bike Across Kansas for 18 years. As a longtime member of Village Presbyterian Church, she served on Parish Nurses, provided respite care for several families, joined the church's mission trips to the Dominican Republic, and was a Sunday School teacher.
She devoted her life to her family and caring for other people. She was a Mary Poppins-class babysitter for people and pets of all ages!
In addition to her three children, Ruth is survived by six grandchildren: Sarah (Mario Villasenor), Paul (Katie Durkin), Kevin, and Andrew Glatt. Toni and Phoebe Aguiar. Also surviving are four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. These children and grandchildren were her great pride and joy.
A service in Ruth's honor will be held at a future date. Memorial donations in honor of Ruth may be sent to Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208 or the charity of your choice. The family requests no flowers, please. Read Ruth's eulogy at www.penwellgabelkc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
