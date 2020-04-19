Kansas City Star Obituaries
Ruth Coleen Bond Ruth Coleen Bond, 91, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed on April 12, 2020. She was born March 24, 1929 to George and Lela (VanDusen) Bond near Tipton, MO. She attended Northeast High in Kansas City, married and later divorced Harry G. Easton, together they had three children. She then married and later divorced Lawrence "Pat" Moran, together they founded the popular Patricio's Mexican Restaurant operating several locations in the metro area. Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Bruce G. Easton, she leaves behind her daughter Sherene (Burt) Ripley and her son Brent (Christina) Easton, 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Due to current pandemic restrictions a private interment will be held on April 15, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, with a Celebration Of Life to follow at a later time. Pallbearers: Brent Easton, Burt Ripley, Steven Adams, Scott Adams, Josh Adams, Will Matson. (Arr. Heartland 816-313- 1677)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020
