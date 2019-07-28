|
Ruth Dupree Ruth Dupree, 95, passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday August 10, 2019, 2pm at Colonial Presbyterian Church 9500 Wornall Road Kansas City, MO 64114. Ruth was born the oldest of seven children on November 27, 1923 in Chicago, IL. Her parents were Edgar H. Fey and Helen (Kwaitkowski) Fey. Siblings include Ed Fey (deceased), Joan Winthers (deceased), Ronald Fey (deceased), Sid Fey (Kathy), Susan Fey, and Jon Fey (Jan). Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Jean Dupree (6-1-2010). They were married September 7, 1946 and were together 63 years. Survivors include her daughter Jan Batts (Fred), daughter Jeanne Ambrose, nephew Ronald Fey, niece Cindy Fey (Randy Palmer). Deceased niece Nancy Fey and nephew Christopher Fey. Grandchildren Becky (Kevin), Andrea (David), Michael (Mariah), Stephanie (Charles), Anthony, Danielle (Ricardo), Mia, Nora, Maggie (Brad), and Chloe. Great grand kids Kelley, Nicholas, Samantha, Jamie Ruth, Nola, Damian, Remington, and Caroline. Ruth loved life and her family. She was always on the go with a new adventure around the corner. Whether it was taking the grandkids to a Paul Mesner puppet show, playing clown bingo, gardening, cooking or cheering on her Royals Ruth was always living life to the fullest. Her home was a gathering place for holidays, birthdays, graduations and all around family fun. Ruth was very active at her church. She was a charter member of Colonial Presbyterian Church since 1953. She enjoyed giving her time serving the Lord. A special thanks to Emily. Her loving spirit and kind heart made Ruth's journey easier. A big hug to Rosie, who was always by Ruth's side as a great comfort and friend. Thanks to Mike. Words can't say enough. Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice Care Holmes Corporate Centre, 1001 East 101st Terrace, Suite 180, KCMO 64131, 816-943-1798.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019