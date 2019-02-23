Ruth Ellen Duncan Ruth Ellen Duncan, a lifetime resident of the Kansas City area, died on Wednesday February 13th at the home of her daughter Kathleen in Colorado surrounded by her family. She was born in Levenworth Kansas on August 15th of 1939 to Dr. Adelbert and Mrs. Elizabeth Suwalsky. Ruth married Ralph Shannon Duncan in 1960 and together they had four children. Ruth was voracious reader and coffee drinker. She loved art, music, cooking and travel. She was a loving mother who raised her children to be independent, free thinkers. She was a progressive thinker on many issues such as women's rights, politics and the environment. She loved to talk about both history and current events. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph and her brother Adelbert Suwalsky. She is survived by her four children, Carolyn, Constance, Kathleen and Shannon. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 4 sisters, 2 brothers as well as many neices and nephews.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2019