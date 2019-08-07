|
Ruth Ellen Julien Ruth Ellen Julien, 75, of Independence, MO, made her transition from life on Monday, August 5, 2019, surrounded by her devoted family. Born in Lamar, Colorado on February 26, 1944, Ruth will always be remembered for her loving nature as a nurturing mother, devoted wife, and true friend. She had a quick wit, was a fantastic listener, and was always there to help. Ruth graduated from Raytown High School in 1962 then went on to William Woods College to study liberal arts. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Gene and Dorothy MacElhern. She is survived by her loving husband James Julien; three children, Steven Kramer, Anne Kramer Rule, and Sarah (Joe) Noernberg; step-children, James D. Julien II (Noel), Stacy Lombardo (John); daughter-in-law Lori DeMarchi; grandchildren, Marty, Ellie, Nathaniel, James, Nickolas, Bailie, David, and Regina. She is also survived by her sisters, Martha (Steve) Butler and Laura MacElhern; brother John MacElhern; nieces, Lauray (Ed) Bezkor, and Laura (Brian) Farrell; nephew, John Butler; cousin, Roger Hutchins (Barbara), extended family and many friends. Visitation will begin at Noon on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at Park Lawn. Service at 1PM. Burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO, 64138.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 7, 2019