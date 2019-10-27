Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri
8837 Roe Avenue
Prairie Village, KS 66207
913-383-9888
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
5400 W. 75th St.
Prairie Village, KS
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
5400 W. 75th St.
Prairie Village, KS
View Map
Ruth Ellen Vogt


1938 - 2019
Ruth Ellen Vogt Obituary
Ruth Ellen Vogt Ruth Ellen Vogt, (12/19/1938 - 10/23/2019), died unexpectedly. She lived her life serving others. She volunteered through church, worked at Head Start, and lead the group at Evening Care (program for handicapped adults). She continued to help even at her assisted living facility. Survivors include her children, Dianne, Jeff (Michelle), Terri (Dave Gross), Pam (Scott Shandy), 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held November 1, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS, 66208. Visitation 4:00 - 6:00 pm followed by a Memorial service at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019
