Ruth Ellen Vogt Ruth Ellen Vogt, (12/19/1938 - 10/23/2019), died unexpectedly. She lived her life serving others. She volunteered through church, worked at Head Start, and lead the group at Evening Care (program for handicapped adults). She continued to help even at her assisted living facility. Survivors include her children, Dianne, Jeff (Michelle), Terri (Dave Gross), Pam (Scott Shandy), 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held November 1, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS, 66208. Visitation 4:00 - 6:00 pm followed by a Memorial service at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019