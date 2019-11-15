|
Ruth Evelyn Bindel Ruth Evelyn (Sumner) Bindel, 94, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of the Atchison area, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Gower Convalescent Center, Gower, MO. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the and may be left in care of the funeral home. Words of sympathy and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. Ruth Evelyn Sumner was born in Farmington, KS, on August 13, 1925, the daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Dorssom) Bindel. The family moved to the family farm in the Lancaster area and Evelyn attended schools in Effingham and graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1943. When the family moved to Atchison, Evelyn had worked at both Montgomery Ward and Kressges Dime Store in Atchison. Evelyn and Aloysius P. Bindel were united in marriage on June 13, 1949, at St. Benedict's Church, Atchison. Evelyn and Aloysius then moved to the Kansas City area where Evelyn worked as a cook for the Park Hill High School District for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Parkville, MO. Family was very important to Evelyn and she loved being around her children and grandchildren. Evelyn enjoyed gardening, canning, and embroidery. Evelyn especially enjoyed Country & Western Music and had attended many Country & Western Shows in North Kansas City and Branson, MO. Survivors include a son, Philip (Mary) Bindel, Platte City, MO; daughter, Patricia (Lonnie) Kimberling, Kearney, MO; five grandchildren, Michael Kimberling, Justin Kimberling, Danielle Stone, Jennifer Bindel, and Joseph Bindel; great- granddaughter, Payton Kimberling. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Aloysius, on December 15, 2013, her parents and a brother, Marvin Sumner.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2019