1/1
Ruth Freeman
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Freeman
January 1, 1927 - November 1, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Ruth Marie (Meyers) Freeman passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020. Ruth was born on January 1, 1927 in Kansas City, Kansas to her parents Joseph and Ethele Meyers.
She attended Westport High school in Kansas City, Missouri for two years before her parents moved to Kansas City, KS. She completed high school at Wyandotte High School. Ruth worked at Folgers Coffee and Rothchilds Department Store immediately after graduating high school near the end of WW II.
She married Oral Lynn Freeman in 1949, after Lynn graduated from Kansas State University. They were married for 46 years when Lynn passed away. Ruth and Lynn moved to Overland Park in 1957 where they raised their family with the love and help of God.
Ruth was a member of Beta Sigma Phi philanthropic sorority. Ruth volunteered with over 10,000 hours at Shawnee Mission Medical Center before accepting a paid position as Executive Secretary to the Volunteer Director.
She and Lynn enjoyed extensive traveling throughout the United States. Ruth was a loving mother to her two sons, grandchildren, neighbors and a friend to many. She was a dedicated K-State Wildcat fan.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn, and her parents. She is survived by her sons Gary Lynn (Carol) Freeman and David Wesley (Page) Freeman. Ruth had two grandchildren, Kelly Nicole Freeman and Calvin Patrick Freeman. A gravesideservice is scheduled at 1:00 pm on November 9, 2020 at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens, 23215 W. 75th St., Shawnee, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Kansas VFW.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Cremation & Burial Society
7700 Shawnee Mission Pkwy
Overland Park, KS 66202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved