Ruth Helene Meyer 93, died June 27, 2020. Graveside service: 10:30 AM, July 18, City Cem. Memorial contributions: Grace United Methodist or Preferred Hospice and mailed to Hoefer Funeral Home 1600 Main Higginsville, MO 64037.



