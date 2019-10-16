|
Ruth Jean George Ruth George, 95, Kansas City, MO passed away October 10, 2019, Visitation llam-12pm, Funeral 12pm, Saturday, October 19, Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. Burial Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Ruth was born on June 6, 1924 in Lebo, Kansas to William and Alice Robinson. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 48 years, Victor George. She is survived by two daughters, Gloria Jean Lazar, Regina George-Berry (Pat); one son Jimmy 0 George (Joyce). She has 6 grandchildren, Jeffery Todd Glascock (Pam), Michael Ty Glascock (Jodi), Christopher Troy Glascock, Trent Allen Glascock, Victor Tracy George (Jennifer), Tammy Mummert. She has 12 Great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019