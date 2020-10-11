Ruth Kaplan

October 2, 1925 - October 2, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Ruth Kaplan died on Oct. 2, the afternoon of her 95th birthday, at Village Shalom, an assisted-living center in Overland Park, Kansas. The cause was pancreatic and liver cancer. She lived in Rancho Mirage from 1994 until March of this year. She is survived by her son, Fred Kaplan, and his wife, Brooke Gladstone, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; her daughter-in-law, JoAnn Kaplan, of Overland Park, Ks.; and her grandchildren, Sophie, Maxine, and Sam Kaplan, of Los Angeles, Cal., Brooklyn, N.Y., and Lawrence, Ks., respectively.

She also has many beloved nephews, nieces, and step-children elsewhere in California as well as in Texas and in Canada.

Mrs. Kaplan was born Ruth Gottfried in Des Moines, Iowa, on Oct. 2, 1925. She married Julius Kaplan in 1947, and the two lived in Hutchinson, KS until 1978, when they moved to Cathedral City, where he died in 1993. Two years later, she married David Pollock, a longtime resident of Rancho Mirage and Winnipeg, Canada. He died in 2019. Ruth was also preceded in death by sons Gary Kaplan and Larry Kaplan.

She was interred at Forest Lawn and is buried in Desert Lawn Cemetery, both in Cathedral City. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store