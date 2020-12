Ruth Klingbeil

December 11, 1929 - November 25, 2020

Raymore, Missouri - Ruth Klingbeil, 90, passed away on November 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharna and husband Jay. She is survived by her daughters Ilana and Monya and treasured grandchildren. There will be a private burial at Leavenworth Cemetery on December 4th, next to her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wayside Waifs.





