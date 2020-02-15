Home

Ruth L. Moore

Ruth L. Moore Ruth L. Moore, 87, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on January 27, 2020 at home. Ruth was born on February 15, 1932. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Moore in 2015. Ruth is survived by one brother, Danny Purinton; daughters, Connie (Dana) Berg and Linda Citron; grandchildren, Chris (Sarah) Berg, Tina (Greg) Bloom and Patti Fuller; great grandchildren, Seven and India Bloom; and great great grandchild, Max Fuller. She will be much missed! Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 15, 2020
