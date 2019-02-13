Ruth J. Lopez Ruth Juarez Lopez was born on Oct. 17, 1922 and passed peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 7, 2019. Ruth, with her husband, Erie, were owners of Ruth's Confectionary on West 20th Street from 1961 to 2016. Many in the neighborhood knew her simply as Ms. Rudy. In her free time, she served on the Silver Hair City Council for Kansas City, was an avid Chiefs fan, and a frequent churchgoer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Camarillo Juarez-Avila; father, Refugio Juarez; husband, Erie Lopez; daughter, Nancy Ruth Lopez; stepfather, Francisco Avila; grandson, Mark Anthony Lopez; sisters, Naomi Valenciano and Irene Ruiz; brothers, Cesario and Refugio Juarez, Daniel and Adolph Avila. She is survived by her sisters, Katie Mendoza and Rachael Aguirre; brothers, Salvador (Phyllis) Avila and Henry (Rachael) Avila; sister-in-law, Mary Bustamante; five sons, Juan Manuel (Vickie), Ricardo Luis (Elaine), Erie Jr. (Mary), Eddie (Linda) and Mark Lopez; 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 6-8:30 p.m. and Rosary at 8:30 on Thursday, Feb 14 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb 15 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help-Redemptorist Church, 3333 Broadway, with interment following in St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Arrangements: McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019