Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
For more information about
Ruth Lopez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
8:30 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help-Redemptorist Church
3333 Broadway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Lopez


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Lopez Obituary
Ruth J. Lopez Ruth Juarez Lopez was born on Oct. 17, 1922 and passed peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 7, 2019. Ruth, with her husband, Erie, were owners of Ruth's Confectionary on West 20th Street from 1961 to 2016. Many in the neighborhood knew her simply as Ms. Rudy. In her free time, she served on the Silver Hair City Council for Kansas City, was an avid Chiefs fan, and a frequent churchgoer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Camarillo Juarez-Avila; father, Refugio Juarez; husband, Erie Lopez; daughter, Nancy Ruth Lopez; stepfather, Francisco Avila; grandson, Mark Anthony Lopez; sisters, Naomi Valenciano and Irene Ruiz; brothers, Cesario and Refugio Juarez, Daniel and Adolph Avila. She is survived by her sisters, Katie Mendoza and Rachael Aguirre; brothers, Salvador (Phyllis) Avila and Henry (Rachael) Avila; sister-in-law, Mary Bustamante; five sons, Juan Manuel (Vickie), Ricardo Luis (Elaine), Erie Jr. (Mary), Eddie (Linda) and Mark Lopez; 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 6-8:30 p.m. and Rosary at 8:30 on Thursday, Feb 14 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb 15 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help-Redemptorist Church, 3333 Broadway, with interment following in St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Arrangements: McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.