Ruth Louise Adams Ruth Louise Adams, 86, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away on March 19, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will begin at 11 A.M. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Ruth was born the daughter of Joseph and Mary Howell on July 23, 1932. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Edwin, Chet and JC Howell; and sisters, Marjorie Vines and Joann Wynn. She is survived by her loving husband, Lee Adams; son, Tom (Penny) Adams; daughter, Anita (Bruce) Yarbrough; brother, Bill Howell; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Please visit Ruth's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 21, 2019