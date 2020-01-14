Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Ruth Louise (Cary) Penniston


1924 - 2020
Ruth Louise (Cary) Penniston Obituary
Ruth Louise (Cary) Penniston Ruth L (Cary) Penniston, age 95, of Independence, MO passed away January 10, 2020. Ruth was born to Raymond S and Molly Ann (Cartner) Cary in Palestine, MO on October 20, 1924. She grew up in the Speed, MO area before moving to Kansas City in 1947. She married Henry H Penniston in 1949. They moved to Independence in 1959. After 60 years together, he passed away in 2009. Ruth worked as an Avon Representative for 52 years until she retired in December, 2010. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Independence and a member of the Mizpah Sunday School class. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Henry H Penniston, her parents, 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Ruth is survived by son Bill (Mary Ann) Penniston of St Joseph, daughter Linda (Jim) Allinder of Independence, five grandchildren, Mark (Molly) Allinder, Jamie (Jeff) Golden, Tara (Michael) Bazzy, Kyle Penniston and Kara Penniston, and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Mollie A Evanoff of Lee's Summit and several nieces and nephews. Visitation at 10:00 am and funeral services at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 16th at Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel, 509 S Noland Rd, Independence. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Kansas City, MO In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to First United Methodist Church of Independence, 400 W Maple, Independence, MO 64050
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 14, 2020
