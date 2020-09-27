1/
Ruth M. Emanuel
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth M. Emanuel
September 17, 1928 - September 22, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Ruth M. Emanuel, 92, passed away September 22, 2020. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Elmer "Bill" Emanuel, her sister Leola Montgomery and her brother Bob Wolford. Survivors include her son Jerry Emanuel, grandson Addison Emanuel, great grandson Lawson Emanuel and brother Bill Wolford.
Visitation will be 10-10:30AM, Monday, September 28 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; graveside services to follow in Green Lawn Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Park Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Graveside service
Green Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved