Ruth M. Emanuel
September 17, 1928 - September 22, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Ruth M. Emanuel, 92, passed away September 22, 2020. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Elmer "Bill" Emanuel, her sister Leola Montgomery and her brother Bob Wolford. Survivors include her son Jerry Emanuel, grandson Addison Emanuel, great grandson Lawson Emanuel and brother Bill Wolford.
Visitation will be 10-10:30AM, Monday, September 28 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; graveside services to follow in Green Lawn Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.