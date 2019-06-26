|
Ruth M. Peterson Ruth M. Peterson, 72, of Raytown MO, died June 16th, 2019. Ruth was born July 9th, 1946 in Kansas City MO., Proceeded in death by Robert F. Peterson and Marjorie E. (Ingram) Peterson (mother and father) Linda Goodack (sister). Ruth spent her life as a custodian until her retirement, she then went on to watch over all of the children in her family, she loved church and children, she is survived by (sister) Karen Switzer (brothers) Andrew Peterson, Richard Peterson, Timothy Peterson (Lori Peterson), many nieces and nephews. Funeral services July 1st, at 10AM Park Lawn Cemetery, Kansas City, MO., lot 19 graveside service only.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019