Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Peterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth M. Peterson Obituary
Ruth M. Peterson Ruth M. Peterson, 72, of Raytown MO, died June 16th, 2019. Ruth was born July 9th, 1946 in Kansas City MO., Proceeded in death by Robert F. Peterson and Marjorie E. (Ingram) Peterson (mother and father) Linda Goodack (sister). Ruth spent her life as a custodian until her retirement, she then went on to watch over all of the children in her family, she loved church and children, she is survived by (sister) Karen Switzer (brothers) Andrew Peterson, Richard Peterson, Timothy Peterson (Lori Peterson), many nieces and nephews. Funeral services July 1st, at 10AM Park Lawn Cemetery, Kansas City, MO., lot 19 graveside service only.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.