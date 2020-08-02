Ruth Mae "Molly" Kent Ruth "Molly" Kent, 99, of KCKS, passed away on July 26. A virtual memorial service will be Aug 5 at 2:00 pm at Chapel Hill-Butler's Facebook Page. Please log on to our page to view the livestream of Molly's service. Shortly before the appointed time, the livestream will begin. If you do not see the livestream on your screen, please refresh your page. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial: 1845 Wasp Blvd Bldg #176, Honolulu, HI 96818, or online.



