Kansas City Star Obituaries
Ruth Marie (Henrie) Osborn

Ruth Marie (Henrie) Osborn Ruth Marie (Henrie) Osborn, 72, formerly of Drexel, MO, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the McGilley State Line Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Ruth was born July 19, 1946 in Kansas City, MO to Waldine Bryson Henrie & Jean (Costa) Henrie. She graduated from Girard High School, Girard, KS in 1964. Ruth married Lary M. Osborn June 13, 1964 in Grandview, MO, he preceded her in death April 18, 2000. She was a long standing member of the Drexel Christian Church and served on several committees. Ruth is also preceded in death by a son, Lary "Skip" Osborn October 30, 2011, a daughter-in-law, Melissa Ann Colson Osborn November 12, 2016, and a brother, Maurice Bryson Henrie December 30, 2015. Survivors include three grandchildren: Anni Bryant (Andy) of Montrose, MO, Penny Angela Osborn of New South Wales, Australia, and Alexander Luther of Independence, MO; 9 great grandchildren; a brother, Walter Bryson (Elaine) Henrie of Admire, KS; sisters-in-law: Gloria Jean Henrie of Mulberry, KS and Judy K. Osborn of Raymore, MO. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements, McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. 64145.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 14, 2019
