Ruth Marie Rice Ruth Marie Rice, 69, of Kearney, MO passed away July 13, 2019. Ruth was born Dec. 26, 1949 in KC, KS to Rev. Harold and Eva Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John. Ruth grew up in Blue Springs, MO where her father pastored during most of her school years. She graduated from Ruskin High School and attended Southwest Baptist College before marrying Richard Rice on September 3, 1971. They began married life in Marshall, MO where Richard taught school and Ruth worked in the office at the Butterfield Boy Home. She was involved at 1st Baptist Church serving as the pianist for 6 years. During that time, their daughters Renee and Rebecca were born and she became a stay-at-home mother. The family moved to N. Kansas City in 1977 and became active at Gashland Baptist Church, serving as the pianist for 8 years. Ruth continued her Christian service when the family became members of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in 1989. As the girls became older, she worked for American Family Life Insurance until she retired in 2015. Ruth always put her family first and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. The family is deeply saddened that she did not get the chance to meet her newest grandchild, due this summer. Ruth always modeled Christ with kindness, humility, and a servant's heart. She fought this last battle with a firm resolve and unwavering faith knowing that Jesus would be waiting for her when He called her home. Survivors include husband, Richard Rice; daughters, Renee Fuehring (Brett) and Rebecca Plueger (Josh); grandchildren, Grace, Noah, Jonah (Fuehring) and Conner (Plueger); brother, Jim Evans (Diane); sister, Janice Patterson (Chris); sisters-in-law, Yvonne Evans Woods (Tom), Debbie Theiss (Larry), Barbara Guinta (Tony) and many nieces and nephews. Services will held on Wed., July 17th at Pleasant Valley Baptist in Liberty, MO, w/ visitation from 9:30am-11:00am and funeral following. Donations may be made to Northland Christian Schools.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019