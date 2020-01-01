Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Templeton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Marie Templeton


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Marie Templeton Obituary
Ruth Marie Templeton Ruth Marie Templeton, 88, of Gladstone, MO passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. A funeral service will held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30am, with visitation starting at 9am, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel; burial in East Slope Cemetery in Riverside, MO. Ruth was born in Denver, CO on November 18, 1931 to parents Willard and Elsie (Preusse) Geisinger. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Archie Templeton, and three children, Elsie, Susan and Raymond Templeton. She leaves behind six children, Sharon (Bob) Bottom of NV, Robert (Debbi) Templeton of NC, Tim (Deb) Templeton of MI, Jennifer (Vince) Jones of NE, Gina Poncelow and Michelle (Forrest Rhea) Templeton, both of Kansas City; and a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and loved ones to cherish her memory. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -