Ruth Marie Templeton Ruth Marie Templeton, 88, of Gladstone, MO passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. A funeral service will held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30am, with visitation starting at 9am, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel; burial in East Slope Cemetery in Riverside, MO. Ruth was born in Denver, CO on November 18, 1931 to parents Willard and Elsie (Preusse) Geisinger. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Archie Templeton, and three children, Elsie, Susan and Raymond Templeton. She leaves behind six children, Sharon (Bob) Bottom of NV, Robert (Debbi) Templeton of NC, Tim (Deb) Templeton of MI, Jennifer (Vince) Jones of NE, Gina Poncelow and Michelle (Forrest Rhea) Templeton, both of Kansas City; and a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and loved ones to cherish her memory. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020