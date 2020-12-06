Ruth Nelson IsenbergNovember 23, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Ruth Nelson Isenberg, 94, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020.Ruth was born in Madison, Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. She was married to Philip James Isenberg and had five children and six grandchildren.Ruth loved nature, pets, and the simply things in life. She was the kindest and gentlest soul, who left this world the better for having been in it. Ruth was a long-time and faithful member of Asbury Methodist Church, Prairie Village, Kansas.She asked for no service, but a memorial to the church for those in need. Ruth is surely in Heaven.