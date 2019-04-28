Home

Ruth Richey Ruth Richey died on April 15, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born Ruth Frances Gibbons, on December 19, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Louis Richey, from Boonville, Missouri.They settled in Kansas City, together for 56 years. Mrs. Richey was a residential realtor for over 30 years. Her remarkable humor, loving devotion to her family and friends, and an inviting home, are treasures that will be missed. She is survived by a son, Norman Richey, and a daughter, Dana Richey; three grandchildren, Kristyn Richey Piccinini, Nathan and Grace Richey; and four brothers: John, Nicholas, George, and Michael Gibbons. Burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery, April 30, 2:30pm.Memorial contributions may be sent to Kansas City Hospice House.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019
