Ruth Spector Ruth Danufsky Zack Spector, daughter of Phillip and Jenny Danufsky was born on February 23 1920 and passed peacefully on April 18, 2019 at the age of 99. Ruth, known to her grandchildren and friends as "Rufus" or "Ruthie" spent her last hours in the company of her loving family: Her son Richard and Jennie Zack of Las Vegas, her grand children Brent Fillmore and Julie and Jonathon Schrader of Atlanta, Scott and Ashley Fillmore of Kansas City, Eric and Gina Zack and Ilyse and Adam Wolfe of Los Angeles, Devin and Rachel Carter of Kansas City, Reid Spector of Brooklyn, and her son in laws Ridge and Jo white; Art and Blair Fillmore, of Kansas City. She is survived by her loving great grandchildren Julia, Harrison, and Davis Fillmore of Kansas City, Jack and Bennett Schrader of Atlanta, and Lucas Zack of Los Angeles, Ruth was preceded in death by her husbands Edwin Zack and Robert Spector as well as her loving daughter Susan Fillmore White. Family and friends were the center of Ruth's life. Wherever she went Ruth left her imprint on the people she touched. She will be remembered for her commitment to family and friends, her passion on all things NYC, politics and world events, her energy and youthful spirit, but most importantly her strong independent nature.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary