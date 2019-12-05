|
Ryan Dean Ried Ryan Dean Ried died peacefully on Saturday November 30, 2019 in Alamo, CA at the age of 46. Ryan is survived by his wife Melinda (Lilley) Ried and son Hayden; parents Dr. Harold and Linda West of Independence, MO; Raye and Yvonne Ried of Grain Valley; brothers Devon (Kim) Ried of Lee's Summit, MO and Hal West III of Atlanta, GA.; sisters Billie (Eric) Hernandez and Crystal (Neal) Seyfert of Grain Valley, MO; multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Ryan was equally loved and cherished by Melinda's family. He was never thought of as an "in-law". He always played a very valued role as a son, brother, uncle, and nephew. He leaves behind an imprint that will be impossible to forget. He is preceded in death by his sister Tonya West of Birmingham, AL. Ryan was born on October 14 th , 1973 in Independence, MO. He graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1992 and later from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in General Studies in 1996. Ryan was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity while attending college in Columbia MO. He married Melinda in 2002 after meeting while working at Oracle in Redwood Shores, CA. They welcomed their son Hayden in 2007. Ryan and Melinda have lived in several locations including Boston, MA, Austin, TX, Chicago, IL, and most recently in Alamo, CA. Ryan was an extremely driven individual in his personal and work life. He was a multi-sport athlete playing football, baseball, and basketball growing up. He was awarded All-State honors in football in 1992 while attending Blue Springs High School. His athletic abilities earned him a scholarship at Pittsburgh State (KS) to play football but eventually he found his way to Columbia MO where he finished his degree. After graduation Ryan moved to St. Louis to start his career in sales. His passion to succeed and leadership skills allowed him to rise through the ranks and achieve a tremendous amount of professional success. While Ryan was a presence to be reckoned with in his professional life, he had an even greater love and dedication for his family. He was the quintessential family man and father. Nothing gave him greater joy than the time he was able to spend with his son Hayden. Their fishing trips will always be remembered as great father son adventures. He enjoyed teaching Hayden how to drive a golf cart, possibly too fast! One of Ryan's greatest passions was football. There is no way he would ever miss watching a Chief's game, all the while on the phone with his family in Kansas City ranting and cheering. Ryan was an incredibly special person and was loved by many. There is nothing that Ryan wouldn't do for his family and friends. He was larger than life and lived his short time to the fullest. Two Celebrations of Life are planned. December 14 th from 1-4 at his home in Alamo (125 La Sonoma Way). December 21 st 2019 at the Hartman Conference Center from 3-5 p.m. (19677 East Jackson Drive, Independence, MO 64057). All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ryan's life. In lieu of flowers, you can send donations to www.coreacademy.net which is a school that is very special to Ryan and his family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 5, 2019