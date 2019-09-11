|
|
Sacha Sharp McGibbon Sacha S. McGibbon was born in Quincy, IL on April 6, 1929 to Howard (Bus) Murphy Sharp and Margaret (Margie) Louise Sharp. Sacha passed away September 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Sacha attended Knox School for Girls in Cooperstown, NY and University of Missouri-Columbia where she was a competitive swimmer. Sacha was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Sacha had a love of fine art and was a docent at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Sacha loved sailing as both skipper and crew and was one of the original 14 Social Butterflies at Lake Lotawana. Sacha was an avid bridge player. Sacha was always proud of her family roots including her great-grandfather Patrick Murphy, the "Father of Joplin". Her great-grandfather Francis Marion Sharp was a contractor of many buildings in Kansas City, including the Emery, Bird and Thayer building. Sacha was preceded in death by two husbands, William F. Dwyer and David McGibbon, brother Francis (Frank) M. Sharp and daughter Shawn (Dwyer) DeGraffenreid. Survived by her three sons, William F. Dwyer Jr. (Alicha), Patrick M. Dwyer (Patricia) and Timothy S. Dwyer (Roslyn), 9 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Services to be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Joplin, MO in the family plot at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019