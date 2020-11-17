Salameh "Sam" Abdel-JaberNovember 12, 2020Platte City, Missouri - Salameh Mohammad Abdel-Jaber (Sam), born in Kansas City, MO on March 17th, 1987 passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 33.A resident of Parkville, Missouri, Sam is preceded in death by his father, Mohammad Abdel-Jaber; and grandmother, Joanne Norris.Sam will be missed everyday by the love of his life Brenna Hess; sons, Lucca and Liam Abdel-Jaber; parents, Stephen Danzo and Shannon Danzo; sister, Cami (Bradley) Anderson; brother, Dominic Danzo; nieces Valerie Anderson, Evah Hanford, and Ellie Hansford; nephews Killian Anderson and Ezra Morris; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends whom he loved with all of his heart.Those who knew Sam, even just a little, lost a bright shining light in their lives. Sam was so deeply committed to being a father of two, a loving spouse, a loyal friend, and a great man that made everyone feel special. He had an energy and presence that could never be missed because it always lit up the room. Sam had a deep passion for his family and enjoyed making memories that will be cherished for a lifetime. He enjoyed fishing with mom Shannon; playing baseball with his dad and brother, Steve & Nick; teaching life and humility to his sister, Cami; giving wise (yet humorous) advice to his nieces and nephews; and spending quality time with his loved ones, to name a few. Yet, nothing compared to Sam's deep and fierce love for Brenna, Lucca, & Liam, as his entire life was dedicated to taking care of his family and making memories with them.Words will never express the love, joy, passion, and excitement that Sam brought to every single occasion. Our families are heartbroken and we will miss him everyday. We cherish the lifetime of memories he created and the people's lives that he touched. Rest in Peace. You are loved and always will be.."We have once enjoyed, we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." - Helen KellerThe celebration of Sam's life will be held at 4:00-7:00 pm at the Seven Bridges Clubhouse (17800 NW Seven Bridges, Rd, Platte City, MO). We ask that you please wear bright-colored clothing and Mardi Gras in Sam's honor.