1/
Salameh "Sam" Abdel-Jaber
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salameh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salameh "Sam" Abdel-Jaber
November 12, 2020
Platte City, Missouri - Salameh Mohammad Abdel-Jaber (Sam), born in Kansas City, MO on March 17th, 1987 passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 33.
A resident of Parkville, Missouri, Sam is preceded in death by his father, Mohammad Abdel-Jaber; and grandmother, Joanne Norris.
Sam will be missed everyday by the love of his life Brenna Hess; sons, Lucca and Liam Abdel-Jaber; parents, Stephen Danzo and Shannon Danzo; sister, Cami (Bradley) Anderson; brother, Dominic Danzo; nieces Valerie Anderson, Evah Hanford, and Ellie Hansford; nephews Killian Anderson and Ezra Morris; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends whom he loved with all of his heart.
Those who knew Sam, even just a little, lost a bright shining light in their lives. Sam was so deeply committed to being a father of two, a loving spouse, a loyal friend, and a great man that made everyone feel special. He had an energy and presence that could never be missed because it always lit up the room. Sam had a deep passion for his family and enjoyed making memories that will be cherished for a lifetime. He enjoyed fishing with mom Shannon; playing baseball with his dad and brother, Steve & Nick; teaching life and humility to his sister, Cami; giving wise (yet humorous) advice to his nieces and nephews; and spending quality time with his loved ones, to name a few. Yet, nothing compared to Sam's deep and fierce love for Brenna, Lucca, & Liam, as his entire life was dedicated to taking care of his family and making memories with them.
Words will never express the love, joy, passion, and excitement that Sam brought to every single occasion. Our families are heartbroken and we will miss him everyday. We cherish the lifetime of memories he created and the people's lives that he touched. Rest in Peace. You are loved and always will be..
"We have once enjoyed, we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." - Helen Keller
The celebration of Sam's life will be held at 4:00-7:00 pm at the Seven Bridges Clubhouse (17800 NW Seven Bridges, Rd, Platte City, MO). We ask that you please wear bright-colored clothing and Mardi Gras in Sam's honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Seven Bridges Clubhouse
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved