Sallie L Belton Sallie L Belton, 66, passed on July 23, 2020. Funeral at 11 am on Fri. July 31, 2020 at the KS Chapel. Visit 9am- Priv Disposition. Svcs by L A J & Sons Funeral Chapels 2065 N 5th St KC,KS 66101 913 -371 -5352



