Sally Ann Sulzer Sally Ann Sulzer, 84, K.C., MO passed away July 29, 2020. Graveside services were held at 1:00 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 in St. Bridget's Catholic Cemetery, Axtell, KS. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited do a good deed for another person and think of Sally as they do it. Sally was born in K.C., MO and was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a long-time member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and retired from the USDA in 1997 after 20 years of service. Sally was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Christopher Sulzer. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Maynard; daughters Mary Ann Gruber and her husband, Mark, Susan E. Smith and her husband, Wayne; son Stephen M. Sulzer and his wife, Collene; daughter-in-law Jan Crosby; a sister, Suzanne Hart; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren (2 more on the way); and many nieces and nephews.