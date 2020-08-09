1/
Sally Ann Sulzer
Sally Ann Sulzer Sally Ann Sulzer, 84, K.C., MO passed away July 29, 2020. Graveside services were held at 1:00 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 in St. Bridget's Catholic Cemetery, Axtell, KS. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited do a good deed for another person and think of Sally as they do it. Sally was born in K.C., MO and was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a long-time member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and retired from the USDA in 1997 after 20 years of service. Sally was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Christopher Sulzer. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Maynard; daughters Mary Ann Gruber and her husband, Mark, Susan E. Smith and her husband, Wayne; son Stephen M. Sulzer and his wife, Collene; daughter-in-law Jan Crosby; a sister, Suzanne Hart; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren (2 more on the way); and many nieces and nephews.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
