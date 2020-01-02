|
Sally B. Patton Sally Bassett Zahl Patton, age 88, of Overland Park, KS, passed away surrounded by her family on December 29th, 2019 at the AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Medical Center. Sally was born July 7th, 1931 in Moberly, MO to Charles E. and Sally E. (Bassett) Zahl. She graduated from Moberly High School and went on to attend the University of California Los Angeles studying physical education. Sally B. married the love of her life, Lewis E. Patton, in her home on Kirby Street in Moberly on November 18th, 1951. Together, they raised three children and eventually relocated the family to Overland Park, KS where they made their home for over 50 years. Sally worked as a substitute teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District and went on to become a published author of children's educational books. She also found herself spending time helping Lewis after he started Patton Educational Products Company (PEPCO) in 1989. Sally was known for her grand personality and her love of meeting new people and entertaining. Although she had many interests, Sally B. primarily enjoyed traveling the world with her lifelong companion Lewis as well as fishing, golfing, horseback riding and playing bridge. You could often find her and Lewis swimming and boating in their many cherished years at the Lake of the Ozarks. She also had a great love for music and the arts as well as a particular fondness for antiques, which eventually became a small business she shared with a friend and later on, Lewis. Perhaps most importantly, Sally was said to be the true embodiment of "open heart, open home". Sally was a member of the Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, KS and the Central Christian Church of Moberly, MO. She was also active in the Mission Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as P.E.O., Chapter F Missouri. Sally B. was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis E. Patton, her parents, Charles E. and Sally E. (Bassett) Zahl, sister Marjorie M. (Zahl) Viau and brother Charles E. Zahl, Jr. She is survived by her three children; Sally E. Burton (Doug) of Loch Lloyd, MO; Andy (Lynn) of Kansas City, MO and David (Erin) of Moberly, MO; and grandchildren Scott (Torri), David, Sarah (Jeremy), Drew (fiancée Jillian), Joseph, and great grandson Parker and many other loving family members. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4th at 12:00PM, with a service celebrating her life at 2:00PM at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly, MO. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery of Moberly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS as well as the Central Christian Church201 S. 4th St., Moberly, MO. Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 2, 2020