Sally Beth Langsford

Sally Beth Langsford Obituary
Sally Beth Langsford Sally Langsford, 62, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on August 25, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00 am, at Langsford Funeral Home. Graveside will follow at the Lee's Summit Cemetery, Lee's Summit, MO at 11:00am. Sally was born August 18, 1957 to N. B. (Buck) and Barbara Langsford. She graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1975 and then attended Avila College. She took great pride in her volunteering position with ReDiscover. Sally is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Emaline Walberg Langsford; her sister, Susan Rae Cox; and her nephew, Joshua N. Wisner. Survivors include her parents, Buck and Wanda Langsford; her 3 sisters, Sandra (Brad) Cox, Sara (Donn) Paige, and Stephanie (Ted) Propst; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 816-524-370
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2019
