Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Hinchman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Jean Hinchman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Jean Hinchman Obituary
Sally Jean Hinchman Sally Jean Hinchman away passed after a short illness on January 17, 2020 at the age of 73. Sally was born on March 25, 1946 in Kansas City, MO. She was the daughter of Cary and Louise Hinchman. Sally was a graduate of Southwest High School, Kansas State University, and Presbyterian School of Christian Education, Richmond, Virginia. Sally spent her entire career in ministry to her church. She served 17 years as a church educator, 10 years as an associate presbyter, 11 years as a general presbyter for 3 presbyteries, and then served as an interim presbyter for 3 years. She retired in Kansas City in 2013 and continued her ministry by serving as the Stated Clerk for the Presbytery of Heartland for the past 7 years. Sally enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, reading, bunco, Chief's football games, and spoiling her nieces and nephews. Sally is survived by her sister Nancy Gay (Charles), her brother David C Hinchman, her nephews Steve Gay (Mary Ellen) and Brook Hinchman (Tamara), her treasured great nieces and nephews Malia, Annalise, Lorelei, Rothko, Walden, cousin James Finley (Joyce) and her many cherished friends. A Witness to the Resurrection and Celebration of Sally's life will be held at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Overland Park, KS on Thursday, January 23rd at 10 am. There will be a reception following. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the scholarship fund created in her honor: Heartland Presbytery, Sally Hinchman APCE Scholarship fund, 3210 Michigan Ave # 200, Kansas City, MO 64109; 816.924.1730.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -