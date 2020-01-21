|
Sally Jean Hinchman Sally Jean Hinchman away passed after a short illness on January 17, 2020 at the age of 73. Sally was born on March 25, 1946 in Kansas City, MO. She was the daughter of Cary and Louise Hinchman. Sally was a graduate of Southwest High School, Kansas State University, and Presbyterian School of Christian Education, Richmond, Virginia. Sally spent her entire career in ministry to her church. She served 17 years as a church educator, 10 years as an associate presbyter, 11 years as a general presbyter for 3 presbyteries, and then served as an interim presbyter for 3 years. She retired in Kansas City in 2013 and continued her ministry by serving as the Stated Clerk for the Presbytery of Heartland for the past 7 years. Sally enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, reading, bunco, Chief's football games, and spoiling her nieces and nephews. Sally is survived by her sister Nancy Gay (Charles), her brother David C Hinchman, her nephews Steve Gay (Mary Ellen) and Brook Hinchman (Tamara), her treasured great nieces and nephews Malia, Annalise, Lorelei, Rothko, Walden, cousin James Finley (Joyce) and her many cherished friends. A Witness to the Resurrection and Celebration of Sally's life will be held at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Overland Park, KS on Thursday, January 23rd at 10 am. There will be a reception following. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the scholarship fund created in her honor: Heartland Presbytery, Sally Hinchman APCE Scholarship fund, 3210 Michigan Ave # 200, Kansas City, MO 64109; 816.924.1730.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 21, 2020