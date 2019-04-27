Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Sally Katherine Toft

Sally Katherine Toft Obituary
Sally Katherine Toft Sally Katherine Toft, 81, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on April 25, 2019. Sally was born Sarrah Katherine Krause on November 12, 1937 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to Charles J. and Marie (Schmidtman) Krause. A Reception/Memorial Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. Online condolences and full obituary may be viewed at www.mtmoriah.net
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 27, 2019
