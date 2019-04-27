|
Sally Katherine Toft Sally Katherine Toft, 81, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on April 25, 2019. Sally was born Sarrah Katherine Krause on November 12, 1937 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to Charles J. and Marie (Schmidtman) Krause. A Reception/Memorial Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. Online condolences and full obituary may be viewed at www.mtmoriah.net
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 27, 2019