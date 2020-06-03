Sally Lynn Dingle Sally Lynn Dingle, resident of Harlingen, Texas, formally of Raytown, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 24, 2020. Sally was born in Evanston, Illinois on November 6, 1949 to Stanley Ralph and Margaret Rose (Strickland) Habben. She is preceded in death by her parents; also by her high school sweetheart, Michael A. Dingle, who she was married to for 40 years, until his passing in 2008. Sally leaves to cherish her sweet memory: her daughters, Michelle Gilham, husband Toby and Melanie Dorr, husband Andrew; her grandsons: Joseph and Jared Gilham and Justin Baker; her granddaughter, Jessica Hale, husband David; her great grandson, River and her great granddaughter Aspen, due in just a few short weeks. Also her brother, Ralph Habben and nephews: Kevin, Jason and Aaron Habben, their wives and children and her dearest best friend, Elias Zuniga. Services will be held Saturday, June 6th, Visitation 12:00 PM followed by Graveside Services 1:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri, 64133.