Sally Michelle Miller Sally Michelle Miller, 55, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on June 23, 2020. Sally was born on October 30th 1964, daughter to Berneice and Emory Mehaffie in Overland Park, KS where she grew up and attended Shawnee Mission West High School. After school, Sally devoted much of her life to raising her two boys, Ryan and Josh. She loved nothing more than attending the various practices and games throughout the years. Sally married her longtime companion, Dwight Miller, in 2014. The two loved spending time at their farm in Louisburg, Kansas where they enjoyed the outdoors alongside their dogs, cats and cattle. One of their favorite pastimes was planting and maintaining their vegetable garden. Sally is preceded in death by her father, Emory Mehaffie, and her beloved husband, Dwight Miller. She is survived by her two sons, Ryan and Josh Copp. She is also survived by her mother, Berneice; sisters, Karen Rogers and Sue Lawson; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 2:30pm at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home (14275 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062). One of Sally's favorite things was loving and caring for her many animals. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Sally's memory to the KC Pet Project at https://kcpetproject.org/donate/ (please copy and paste the URL address into your browser). To ensure the safety of all guests, the family is requiring masks upon entry and politely ask that those in attendance follow social distancing guidelines. For more, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 1, 2020.