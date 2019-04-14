Salvatore A. Belfonte Salvatore Anthony Belfonte 84, Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Thursday April 11, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. followed by Visitation 3-8 p.m. on Monday, April 15, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd., Independence, MO 64055. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at St. Mark's Church, followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to St. Luke's Hospice or St. Mark's Parish. Sal was born August 13, 1934, in Kansas City, MO, to John and Josephine (Ferrantelli) Belfonte. Sal graduated Manual High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Lillian Leone on February 6, 1954. Sal and Lillian were married for 65 years. Sal's career in the dairy business began in 1957 with Sealtest Dairy where he delivered milk door to door. In 1967 Sal went into business for himself when he purchased a small dairy distributor selling Meadow Gold dairy products. With the intent to grow his distributorship, Sal brought Hiland Dairy products to Kansas City in 1972. The young company, rooted in family values, was run by members of the Belfonte Family. Sal's wife handled accounting and his children loaded trucks and answered phones. After years of hard work and subsequent growth, Sal ventured into the Ice Cream manufacturing business and in 1985 gave Kansas City its first locally owned ice cream and cultured dairy products production plant, Belfonte Ice Cream Company. Expansion continued in 2002 with the construction of new corporate offices and distribution center. What started as a small distributorship transformed into a true hometown favorite. Sal was the recipient of the City of Hope for the National Spirit of Life Award in 1980 and in 1989, Sal was honored as Columbian of the year by the American Sons of Columbus. Sal enjoyed golfing, traveling, and going to the casino, but above all, Sal's true love was his family. Sal was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry and Lillian Leone, sister and brother-in-law Jackie Mirabile (Jasper), sister-in-law Anna (Leone) Garrett, and son-in-law Ernie Stewart. Sal is survived by his wife Lillian (Leone) Belfonte; daughter JoMarie Stewart; sons John (Rosie), David (Kristie), and Henry (Carol Jo); grandchildren Sal Stewart (Allison), Benny Stewart (Windy), Anna Green (Michael), Lillian Giocondo (Chris), JoAnna Van Noy (David), Salvatore Anthony Belfonte (Paige), Henry Belfonte (Marcie), Kristin Davis (Spencer), Johnny Belfonte (Kristin), David John Belfonte, Franki Ferguson (Chris), Sal Michael Belfonte (Leah); and 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother-in-law Lonnie Garrett. Pallbearers will be his seven grandsons. The family would like to acknowledge St. Luke's East Hospital and Hospice for their compassionate care and support of Sal and the family. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



