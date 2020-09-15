1/2
Salvatore "Bedu" Calandrino
1933 - 2020
Salvatore "Bedu" Calandrino Salvatore "Bedu" Calandrino, 87, passed away September 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Due to the pandemic, services are private.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
MARY ANN,GLORIA;LOUIE&SAL WE ARE VERY SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF YOUR DAD WE WILL MISS HIM DEARLY.HE WAS A SPECIAL FRIEND TO US .''BEDU''WAS A WELL RESPECTED MAN TO ALL AND GOOD FRIEND TO EVERY ONE MAY HE REST IN PEACE.MAY GOD BLESS .ARE THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY.
ANDREW&JOMARIE ARMILIO
Friend
September 15, 2020
Mary Ann , Gloria,,Louis &Sal so sorry for the loss of you Dad he was a very special person our thoughts and prayers are with your family
Anthony & Madeline Agrusa
Friend
September 14, 2020
Gloria I am so sorry about your Dad. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. I thought the world of your Mom and I remember your Dad. Hold on to your memories and my love and sympathy to all of your family.
Sandy Taibi
Acquaintance
September 14, 2020
Bedu had hands of GOLD! He is a good man who helped numerous family members, neighbors and friends ... including me. His gift of art was that of painting, staining, hanging wall paper and leaving an artful touch! Bedu, thank you for sharing your hands of gold and for leaving our world a more beautiful place.
Mary Ann, Gloria, Louie and Sal, your dedication and care for your dad can never go unnoticed. Having no regrets is the greatest gift we can give ourselves.
Please know that I hold you and your family in my heart and prayers.
Jo Marie Guastello
Family
September 14, 2020
Gloria and Maryann and families I am very sorry for your loss of your dad. Praying for you and now he is with your mom Gerri Palmentere
Gerri Palmentere
Friend
September 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dennis & Rosemary Crouch and family
Friend
September 14, 2020
Mary Ann, Gloria, Louie, and Sal and family,
So sorry for your loss. He is with your mom now. Rest in peace, Bedu.
MICHAEL TERIMINI
Friend
September 14, 2020
Mary Ann, Gloria, Louie, Sal & Family,

I am very sorry that your father has passed away. I have known him my entire life and he was a great man. It’s always hard to lose your parents but he is at peace and he is with your mom. You have wonderful parents so cherish all the beautiful memories and I hope time will heal all of your hearts. Again, all my condolences to you and your families.
Louie Pisciotta
Friend
September 14, 2020
Bedu was a very good friend of my husband. I was a bridesmaid at his wedding. May he rest in peace.
LUCILLE AMARO
Friend
September 14, 2020
Gloria, Louie, Sal and family,

Louie and I send our sincerest condolences. It’s always hard to loose your parent no matter how old we are! Our prayers and love to all of you.

Louie and Nancy Wigington
Nancy and Louie Wigington
Friend
September 14, 2020
Mary Ann, Dawn, Sal, Benny & Family,
I'm so sorry to hear of your Dad/Grandpa's passing! I will always hold memories of him when we were growing up on Gillis and the last time we hung out 7 years ago at that little bar in Lawrence to watch Dominick's band play. Rest in Peace Mr. Calandrino, you've joined the many angels that watch over all of us everyday. ❤
Yolanda Armendariz
September 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about your dad. Praying for you all.
Mary Fazzino Wolf
Friend
September 14, 2020
We are so sorry for your lost , are prayers and thoughts are with you. God Bless !!
Larry&Mazie Giglio
Family
September 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss a. Fixture in the Columbus Park area you will be missed
John Polito
Friend
September 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Calandrino family, we are very sorry for your loss.
Michael & Roxanne LaCapra
Friend
