Bedu had hands of GOLD! He is a good man who helped numerous family members, neighbors and friends ... including me. His gift of art was that of painting, staining, hanging wall paper and leaving an artful touch! Bedu, thank you for sharing your hands of gold and for leaving our world a more beautiful place.

Mary Ann, Gloria, Louie and Sal, your dedication and care for your dad can never go unnoticed. Having no regrets is the greatest gift we can give ourselves.

Please know that I hold you and your family in my heart and prayers.

Jo Marie Guastello

