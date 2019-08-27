|
Salvatore Iannazzo Salvatore Iannazzo, 87, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully, Sunday, August 18, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64124. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4101 E. 105th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137. Eulogy will be 5 minutes before the Mass. Burial in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Raytown, MO, 64138. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, his wife, and his grandson. He leaves behind 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2019