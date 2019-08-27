Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Salvatore Iannazzo
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
4101 E. 105th Terrace
Kansas City,, MO
Salvatore Iannazzo Obituary
Salvatore Iannazzo Salvatore Iannazzo, 87, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully, Sunday, August 18, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64124. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4101 E. 105th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137. Eulogy will be 5 minutes before the Mass. Burial in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Raytown, MO, 64138. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, his wife, and his grandson. He leaves behind 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2019
