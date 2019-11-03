Kansas City Star Obituaries
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Sam Bonello
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
7009 Blue Ridge Blvd.
Raytown, MO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
7009 Blue Ridge Blvd.
Raytown, MO
View Map
Sam Bonello Sam Bonello, 89, passed away November 1, 2019. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7009 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, MO 64133. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Sam was born January 23, 1930, in Castelvetrano, Sicily. He was active in supporting Our Lady of Lourdes School, especially the Christmas Tree sales. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Guiseppe and Francesca Mangiapanello; three brothers; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Bonello. He is survived by his wife, Angelina Bonello; sister, Anna Mangiapanello; sons, Joseph Bonello (Belinda Johnson) and Peter Bonello; grandson, Joshua Bonello (Hannah); great-grandson, Henry; sister-in-law, Teresa Margarita (Michael); nieces, Amy Cascone (John) and Cathy Margarita; and numerous nieces and nephews in Italy. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
