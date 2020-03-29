|
|
Sam Briscoe Sam Briscoe, 91, passed away March 24, 2020. Funeral Services will be private with burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Sam was born September 7, 1928 in Kansas City, MO to the late Thomas and Carmella "Millie" (Grego) Briscoe. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 42 years. A devout Catholic, Sam was an active member St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. Sam was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Martha Payne Briscoe, in 2001. Survivors include his children, Margaret Mary Long (Roger), Thomas Anthony Briscoe (Stephanie), Patrick Lawrence Briscoe (Annie), and Kathryn Anne Maggio (Jason Burgess); several grandchildren; sister, Jean Lucero; and many nieces and nephews. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020