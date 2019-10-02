Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Sam L. Archer III


1955 - 2019
Sam L. Archer III Obituary
Sam L. Archer III Sam L. Archer III, 64, of Liberty, MO passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 29, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 4pm-6pm at the McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd., Kansas City, MO 64119. Sam was born in Texas City, TX on July, 12 1955 to parents Sam and Gay Archer. Sam came to Kansas City in May of 1974 and immediately met the love of his life, Diana Curtis. They had shared 44 wonderful years together. He was employed in the grocery retail business for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Diana; sons, Brad (Tiffany), Bobby (Casey), and Marc (Nicolette) Archer; granddaughters, Briianna, Samantha, Eliana, and Presley; future grandson, Vincent; siblings Mike and Ruby Archer; and his half-siblings, Tommy and Darby Archer. Donations in Sam's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 (Arr: www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019
