Sam McCaffree Sam McCaffree, 100, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held on November 9, 2019, 1:00 pm at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Indian Hills Country Club 6847 Tomahawk Rd. Mission Hills, KS 66208 Sam was born in Adair, KY on December 12, 1918, to Samuel L and Lou Fanny McCaffree. He was a graduate of Schell City High School in Schell City, MO. After serving in the Army during WWII, he attended college at Southwest Missouri State. He married Jessie Welliver in 1941. His first job was as a Federal Bank Examiner. He then founded Investors Title Company in Olathe, KS, which was the beginning of a long and successful career in the title insurance business. In 1969, he purchased A.L. Short Abstract Company and renamed it McCaffree-Short Title Company. Today, it remains the second oldest continuously operating business in the Kansas City area. He then acquired The Columbian Title and Trust Company, which later became The Columbian National Title Insurance Company. In 1978, he used that company's trust charter to start The Columbian Bank and Trust Company. He was President and Chairman of the Board for both companies. Sam was held in high esteem by both his employees and family for his strong work ethic, even-keeled demeanor and dry sense of humor. He was a member of Sertoma International, The Overland Park Historical Society, and a Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow. He had a love of calligraphy, which he enjoyed sharing with others, as well as a keen interest in genealogy and family history. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 69 years, Jessie, his brother James McCaffree and his son-in-law Craig Harper. He is survived by his children, Carl L. (Lee) McCaffree and Marla M. Harper; grandchildren, Matt (Abby) McCaffree, Jenna (Brian) Lock, Mark (Drew) McCaffree, Alison H. (Nick) Crane, Clay Harper; great-grandchildren, Caroline McCaffree, Julia McCaffree, Anna McCaffree, Owen Lock, Vivian Lock, Grace Crane, Isabelle McCaffree, James McCaffree and Lena McCaffree. The family requests memorial contributions to IAMPETH, The Penman's Society, c/o Kathleen Markham, treasurer, 2nd floor, 609 Marcellus Road, Williston Park, NY, 11596. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174 www.signaturefunerals.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019