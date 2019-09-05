|
Sam Serrano Sam Serrano, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend graced this world with his amazing presence and spirit for life on April 25, 2002. Sam was full of life, kindness and compassion for others. He graduated from Visitation grade school and enjoyed a wonderful childhood surrounded by his large family and community of friends. Sam was a senior at Rockhurst High School where he was a member of the hockey and lacrosse teams. He cherished his friends, teachers and everything about being a Hawklet. Sam always wanted everyone around him to have a good time. He relished in hosting friends at his house and filling rooms with laughter, great stories and conversation. Most especially, music was at the core of his being. It inspired him, lifted him, and spoke to himit was the soundtrack of his life. He loved playing "DJ" and making play lists for his friends and family. He also loved playing hockey. He was a ferocious defenseman and, through hockey, he enjoyed many friendships with his teammates both at Carriage Club and Rockhurst. This year, he had the pleasure to see his beloved Blues win the Stanley Cup. We will miss his smiling face, infectious laugh and ability to light up every room he entered. He made each person he met feel like he or she was his best friend. Sam was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 7 which impacted his life, but he let this be a blessing which drove his compassion for others who were facing similar struggles in life. Sam rose above this each day and never wanted epilepsy to define him. Instead, he reached out to others in greater need with support, knowing how important that same presence was in his own life. Recent memories from our time in Santa Barbara will never be forgotten. Sitting on the beach with family, listening to a great playlist, and watching the sunset over the ocean, with the hope and promise of another beautiful new day ahead. While that next day won't be with us here on Earth, Sam's spirit and soul with forever be within our hearts as we carry him with us through more sunsets and sing alongs to his favorite tunes. In the words of one of his favorites from ELO, "Sun is shinin' in the sky, there ain't a cloud in sight, it stopped rainin', everybody's in the play, and don't you know, it's a beautiful new day." Sam was blessed with a large, loving family, and he is survived by his parents Lindsey and Joe Serrano; siblings Keaton and Margaux Serrano; grandparents Ruth and Bob Bjorseth, Judy Bjorseth and Dr. Paul Jones and Alice and Mel Serrano; great-aunt and uncle, Rita and Jack Clifford; aunts and uncles Kelly and Bob Bjorseth (Jake, Ben & Bobby), Shawnean and Mike Callihan (Maggie & Molly), Lori and Peter Inman (Maggie & Tom Groff & Claire Inman), Odean Serrano and Don Robertson; Peter and Patton Serrano (Ashley, Willow & Roman); surrogate siblings, Jack Rellihan and Anna Haggard, and his dog Gracie. The Serrano's would like to thank the Rockhurst and Visitation communities for the support, kindness and for lifting us up. Sam will forever be missed, adored and loved by all of us! We will walk this Earth with Sam by our side. Private Services will be held at Visitation Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to "The Sam Serrano Memorial Fund" c/o Mariner Wealth Advisors, Attn: Trey Barnes, 5700 W. 112th Street, Suite 200, Overland Park 66211, benefitting epilepsy and other causes in the spirit of Sam's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the family & a video tribute may be viewed at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 5, 2019